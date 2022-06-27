Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 36,192 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,192 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.