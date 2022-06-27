Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,900 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

