Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

UPS opened at $183.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average of $199.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

