Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,642 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,168,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,802,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $53.54 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

