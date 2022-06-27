Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 265.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 34,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $97.87 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.91 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

