Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 173.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 94,451 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 197.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 444,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 295,163 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

