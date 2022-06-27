Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners comprises about 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after buying an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after acquiring an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 236,655 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 259,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Viper Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.