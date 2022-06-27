Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 653.1% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE opened at $38.21 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.