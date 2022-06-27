Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after acquiring an additional 630,881 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 897,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,146,000 after purchasing an additional 231,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Globe Life by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after buying an additional 224,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $11,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

NYSE:GL opened at $99.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock worth $4,710,382. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.