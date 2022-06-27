Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company stock opened at $310.87 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $295.59 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

