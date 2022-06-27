Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Chubb makes up 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $194.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.37. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $157.19 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

