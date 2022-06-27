Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 19,475 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.17.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

