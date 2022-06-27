Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,435 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $215.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.23.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

