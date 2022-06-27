Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 40,929 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 209.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,929 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

