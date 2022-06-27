Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,662 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 255.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

KLAC stock opened at $339.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

