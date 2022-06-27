Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $145.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

