Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

BLK stock opened at $647.78 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $741.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.