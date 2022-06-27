Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 334,145 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,145 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Pinterest by 180.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 280.0% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Pinterest by 24.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 667,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,764. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.