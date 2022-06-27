Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

