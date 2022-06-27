Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.05) to €5.20 ($5.47) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.53) to €4.10 ($4.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.00 ($4.21) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.05) to €4.68 ($4.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

Shares of TEF opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

