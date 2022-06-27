Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Price Target Cut to €19.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €32.50 ($34.21) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $32.00.
