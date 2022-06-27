Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.4% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $891.35.

Tesla stock opened at $737.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $779.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $896.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

