Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 138.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $887.30.

Shares of TSLA opened at $737.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $779.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $896.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

