Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $1,000.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a hold rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $891.35.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $779.37 and a 200-day moving average of $896.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

