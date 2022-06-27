Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $1,150.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $887.30.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $737.12 on Monday. Tesla has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $779.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $896.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 365.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

