Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 3.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 258,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 6,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $155.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.74.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

