TFI International Inc. (TFII) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TFI International to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

TFII opened at $78.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 1,700.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TFI International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

