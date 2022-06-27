The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. Andersons has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Andersons by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Andersons by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

