The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $56.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.79.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after acquiring an additional 259,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 479,927 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 409,390 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

