The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $141.53 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.23.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

