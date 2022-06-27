The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.21.

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

