The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.69.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Clorox stock opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.07.
In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Clorox (Get Rating)
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clorox (CLX)
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.