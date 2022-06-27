The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Clorox stock opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.07.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

