The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.63.

DSGX stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 441,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,240,000 after purchasing an additional 570,744 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 364,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

