The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
The Ensign Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.
ENSG stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69.
In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.