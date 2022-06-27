The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

ENSG stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

