The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Plans $0.56 Dividend

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSDK opened at $71.88 on Monday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.01.

Get First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky alerts:

About First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (Get Rating)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.