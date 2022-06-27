The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Plans $0.56 Dividend

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSDK opened at $71.88 on Monday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.01.
About First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (Get Rating)
