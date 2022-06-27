The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 710” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 710 ($8.70) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.79% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($6.00) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 490 ($6.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 682.27 ($8.36).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 394.90 ($4.84) on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 382.90 ($4.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 995 ($12.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 500.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 551.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

