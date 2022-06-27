The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $231.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day moving average is $276.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

