Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,995 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.04 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

