Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Buys 203 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $204.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.