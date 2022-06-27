Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,855,977. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $185.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

