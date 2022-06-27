Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $182.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

