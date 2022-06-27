Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.9% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 78.9% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $3,454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,111,000 after buying an additional 63,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,785,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $87.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

