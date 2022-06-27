Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.8% during the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,173 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 165.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 77 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 138.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $747.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $779.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $896.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $887.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

