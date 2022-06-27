Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $84.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $126.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.56.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

