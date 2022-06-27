Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 217 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $418,981,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,733,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.27 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

