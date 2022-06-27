TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.24 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.98.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

