Titan Mining Co. (TI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of TI stock opened at C$0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.22 million and a P/E ratio of -57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.05, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. Titan Mining has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.79.
About Titan Mining (Get Rating)
