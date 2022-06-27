Titan Mining Co. (TI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TI stock opened at C$0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.22 million and a P/E ratio of -57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.05, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. Titan Mining has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.79.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

