TL Private Wealth Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $60.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.