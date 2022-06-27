TL Private Wealth Sells 500 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TL Private Wealth trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 0.3% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

