Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.21. The company has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

